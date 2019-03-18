Tigers tamed by James Madison

By Cyan Thomas, Staff Writer

Towson fell 7-0 to James Madison on Friday in the team’s first Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) match of the year.

Now, the Tigers have a 2-9 record going into the month of April. Head Coach Jamie Peterson is looking forward to the rest of the season after a disappointing first few months.

“We are looking forward to wrapping up the toughest first half schedule we have had and looking to the second half of the season,” Peterson said. “Hoping the tough schedule will prepare us for a winning second half.”

The doubles pair of senior Lucy Gloninger and freshman Phoebe Collins put up a valiant effort, but ultimately lost 6-3.

The pair of sophomore Alexa Martinez and senior Yevgeniya Shusterman were bested 6-1, and freshmen Jessica Assenmacher and Themis Haliou were swept 6-0, leaving JMU (7-6) to take the doubles point.

In the singles matches, all six Tigers were defeated in straight sets. Freshman Amelia Lawson was resistant in her match, pushing both sets to 7-5.

Shusterman also pushed back in her singles match, taking the final set to 6-4 before falling.

Gloninger, Collins, Martinez and Haliou were all overwhelmed in their matches. None of them could clinch more than two games in a set.

“Tough match for Towson playing outside in heavy wind,” Peterson said. “Next week, we will practice and play outside in San Diego during spring break.”

Next, the Tigers will travel to San Diego, California, to face off against Concordia University Irvine and Clemson University on Tuesday, March 19 and the University of Saint Katherine on Thursday, March 21.