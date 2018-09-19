Tough slate of games for the Tigers

By: Glenn Kaplan, Staff Writer

Photo by Patrick Burke/ The Towerlight

Towson (1-5) lost against non-conference opponent Rider (2-3) 2-0 on Wednesday night at Johnny Unitas Stadium. This is the third time this season that the Tigers have been shutout in a game.

“I don’t think fatigue was a factor today,” Head Coach E.A. Jackson said. “I think it was us taking care of the ball when we had possession of it that was really our Achilles heel today.”

Sophomore midfielder Marion Waterkeyn scored a goal off a penalty corner for the Broncos with 5:48 remaining in the first-half.

Freshman midfielder Kat Conroy scored a goal off a rebound for Rider 9:18 into the second-half.

“Our defensive corner unit saved our butts a couple of times,” Jackson said. “They scored on one corner that I think if we went back and watch on video I don’t think the ball came all the way out of the circle so it shouldn’t have been a goal.”

The Towson Tigers only generated six shots on net and the Rider Broncos only generated three shots on net.

Freshman attacker/midfielder Kasey Bubel led the Tigers with two shots on net.

Freshman goaltender MacKenzie Peacock made one save for Towson. Sophomore goaltender Lena Vandam made four saves for Rider. Up next for the Towson Tigers is a game on the road against the Temple Owls on Sunday afternoon.

Towson (1-6) was annihilated against non-conference opponent VCU (3-3) 9-0 on Sunday afternoon at Cary Street Field in Richmond Virginia.

Sophomore midfielder Maite Sturm scored a goal 7:30 into the game for the Rams. Senior forward Emily McNamara scored 1:54 later for VCU off a penalty corner. Freshman defender Litiana Field scored a goal with 13:18 remaining in the first-half. Graduate midfielder Shannon Pereira scored a goal with 9:37 remaining in the first-half for the Rams.

Emily McNamara scored her second goal of the game 10:43 into the second-half. Sophomore midfielder Maite Sturm scored two consecutive goals for the Rams with 15:12 remaining and 9:16 remaining in the second-half. Emily McNanamara scored her third goal of the game with 7:19 remaining in the second-half. Shannon Pereira scored her second goal of the game with 3:14 remaining in regulation for VCU. Sveta Sturm also scored for VCU.

“I wouldn’t say the defense was so bad,” Head Coach E.A. Jackson said. “It was that the other team was so skilled.”

The Towson Tigers were outshot 35-4. Senior midfielder Katie McNeel led the Towson Tigers with three shots taken and freshman midfielder Kerri Thornton was the only other player on the roster that attempted a shot.

“When we had possession of the ball we needed to take care of it,” Jackson said.

Freshman goalkeeper Mackenzie Peacock made 16 saves for the Tigers.

“We need to clean up our corner defense,” Jackson said. “MacKenzie Peacock made a number of great initial saves and the defense has to do a better job of clearing once the initial save is made.”

Freshman goalkeeper Sasha Elliott made one save for the Rams.