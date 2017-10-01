Towson falls to Villanova 24-9

By: Jordan Cope, Senior Editor

Photo by Joe Noyes

Towson is off to a rough start in conference play. The team has dropped its first two Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) games, following a 24-9 loss to Villanova Saturday at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

The Tigers (2-3, 0-2 CAA) offense turned the ball over three times. Redshirt freshman quarterback Ryan Stover accounted for two of those three turnovers.

Towson’s defense faced Villanova’s redshirt freshman quarterback, Jake Schetelich, who took over for starting quarterback Zach Bednarczyk. Bednarczyk exited the game early in the first quarter with an injury to his right leg.

The Tigers defense forced four turnovers, but surrendered 258 yards and 14 first downs to Villanova’s backup quarterback.

Towson’s sophomore kicker Aidan O’Neill had an uncharacteristic night. He missed an extra point and a short field goal. The New Paltz, New York, native has been a model of consistency for Towson’s special teams.

Towson will be back in action Oct. 14, against the Richmond Spiders at Johnny Unitas Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. as the team looks for its first conference win of the season.

Editor’s Note: More coverage of tonight’s game to come.