Towson getting ready for CAA Championships

Towson had an eventful week, taking wins against Villanova, St. Joseph’s and Coppin State while losing to Delaware.

In the last game of the regular season, the Tigers (13-12, 3-2 CAA) shutout Coppin State (2-11, 1-4 MEAC) 7-0.

Peterson was thoughtful about the goals he had for the team at the beginning of the season.

“In terms of team goals, we really had four,” Peterson said. “Improve on last year’s record, finish top five in the conference, win two-thirds of our doubles points, and win at least one round of the conference tournament. All goals are still in play.”

Freshmen Phoebe Collins and Themis Haliou started off the day with a doubles victory 6-2.

Following that, sophomore Alexa Martinez and senior Yevgeniya Shusterman took a blowout 6-0 win to secure the doubles point for Towson.

During the singles matches, junior Claire Bedi played two matches and came out with two 6-0 wins to give Towson a sizeable lead.

Then, senior captain Lucy Gloninger took a straight sets 6-0 win to put Towson up 3-0 in singles.

Martinez, Shusterman, and freshman Amelia Lawson followed suit with hard-fought victories to clinch the victory for Towson.

Head Coach Jamie Peterson was glad to see changes in the team’s mood.

“The two back-to-back wins and improved record have definitely improved the team’s morale and confidence,” Peterson said.

Saturday afternoon, Towson was victorious against St. Joseph’s (3-17, 2-4 A-10) by a 6-1 margin.

Doubles pairs Collins/Haliou, Shusterman/Martinez, and Gloninger/freshman Jessica Assenmacher all took victories to give the Tigers the early lead.

Going into singles matches, Shusterman and Gloninger won their matches in straight sets to put Towson in dominant position.

Collins, Haliou, and Bedi each won their matches in straight sets. Towson only dropped one match, giving them a well-earned victory.

Wednesday afternoon at Delaware (11-10, 1-2 CAA), the team was defeated 4-3.

“A very tough way to lose, we lost 4-3 after having six match points in two separate singles matches,” Peterson said. “We put ourselves in a great position to win over a very good Delaware team.”

In doubles, Martinez and Shusterman won handily with a 6-1 score, but Delaware won the other two matches to take the doubles point.

Martinez led off singles play with a victory in straight sets. Collins also saw victory after a 7-5 third set win to tie the overall score.

Towson continued to fight as Haliou won her singles match to put the Tigers in the lead, but Shusterman and Lawson were defeated in their matches to give the game to Delaware.

The Tigers faced Villanova (10-10, 3-4 Big East) on Tuesday, winning by a score of 4-3.

The doubles pair of Collins and Haliou took a decisive 6-2 win after the Tigers dropped the first doubles match.

During the singles matches, Shusterman took her match to three sets after losing the first, and ultimately was victorious.

Haliou’s singles match was pushed to three sets after she dropped the first set. In the end, Haliou won 6-4 to give Towson the victory.

Next, the Tigers will travel to Elon, North Carolina for the CAA Championships. On Thursday, April 18, the No. 7 seed Tigers will face off against the No. 2 seed James Madison in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m.