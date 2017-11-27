Towson qualifies for National Invitational Volleyball Championship

By: Jesse Baird, Staff Writer

Featured image courtesy of towsontigers.com

Towson dropped its semifinal matchup of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) tournament against James Madison 3-0 Friday, Nov. 17, at Sinclair Stadium.

This is the second consecutive year that the Tigers have lost to the Dukes in the CAA tournament.

Towson was outmatched by James Madison, falling in three straight sets (25-17, 25-27, 25-21). James Madison went on to win a finals matchup against top-seeded College of Charleston in a 3-0 sweep.

Senior Julymar Otero led the way for the Tigers. She posted seven kills, 20 assists, nine digs and five blocks.

Junior Jocelyn Kuilan also impressed with a team-high 15 kills to go along with five digs and four blocks.

Kuilan was named to the All-Tournament team, in addition to being named to the second team All-CAA. Otero was named to the first team All-CAA for the first time in her career, while redshirt junior Anna Holehouse was named to third team All-CAA.

Despite the loss, Towson’s season is not over as the team earned one of the 32 spots in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) following their strong 2017 season.

The team went 26-4 in the regular season, including a 12-4 record in conference play before Friday’s tournament loss.

Towson opens first round play against Colgate at Cotterell Court Thursday at 7 p.m.