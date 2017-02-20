TU gets un-Con-ventional at Comic Con

By: Jessica Ricks, Staff Writer

Friday evening saw cartoons, comic book characters and and pop culture icons spring to life around Towson’s campus for the University’s first Comic Con.

The event, organized by Student Activities and managed by senior Sahil Lakhyani, featured a costume contest, an arts and crafts station where students could do superhero-themed paintings, a food table and a showing of “The Dark Knight.”

“I wanted to have a fun activity for students. A lot of people here are into geeky stuff so I saw an opportunity and took it,” Lakhyani said.

Senior Matthew Rhoades dressed as Captain America, complete with the superhero’s signature shield.

“It’s the only costume I own, so it’s kind of my go-to,” Rhoades said. “Captain America is my favorite superhero.”

Student Joy Stephanie Telan said that she’s always liked conventions and that she’s previously been to both Otakon, an anime pop culture convention traditionally hosted in Downtown Baltimore, and Annapolis Comic Con.

“I’m most looking forward to meeting new people and seeing all of the events,” she said.

Stephanie Papetti and Alison Keelan, both freshmen, came to the Con after leaving a screening of “The Lego Batman Movie.”

“I’ve heard about Comic Cons a lot but I never went to one,” Papetti said. “I’m interesting in seeing what it’s actually like.”

For some the event left a little bit to be desired, given Comic Con’s reputation as a larger, widely-attended operation compared to the smaller-scale Towson event.

Senior Daniel Nelson attended the convention dressed as Luke Skywalker, but said he didn’t know what to expect going into the event.

“I’ve never been to a Comic Con before,” Nelson said. “I’ve never had the time or money. I was expecting more than a movie, food, and one event. I don’t know what I was expecting, but I’m not too disappointed.”