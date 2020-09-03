TU issues updates on fees, reimbursements, testing and more.

By: Meghan Hudson, Editor-in-Chief

Photo by Brendan Felch/ The Towerlight

Towson University issued a series of updates regarding the Fall 2020 semester in a campus-wide email, Sept. 2.

These updates cover TU’s mandatory fees, resident fees, parking and dining, COVID-19 testing, and access to academic buildings, Cook library and transportation.

Mandatory fees:

In their email, Towson disclosed that as a result of online instruction, all mandatory fees are under review.

Residents:

Housing refunds for those with contracts with the Office of Housing and Residence Life are being processed by the State of Maryland. The money will be issued back into student accounts.

“Because of the campus housing changes, you must complete a short form to report your new housing status so that we can accurately adjust your fall costs and aid,” HRL emailed residents. “To avoid housing adjustment and aid processing delays, you must submit this form by Friday, September 4.”

Additionally, TU is offering extended housing opportunities for eligible students.

“Student athletes in residence halls, students in select laboratory courses, experiential courses in the arts, clinical courses and internships may continue to stay in residence if they choose to do so,” TU posted online.

Students may fill out an “Extended Housing Request” in their student housing gateway.

Parking and Dining:

“The parking and dining offices will email all plan/permit holders this week and next week to offer to continue their plans,” TU emailed students.

After a week of no response, plans will be cancelled and the money will automatically be reimbursed.

Otherwise, parking enforcement will continue through the fall term.

“Dining services continue to offer hot meals on campus to faculty, staff and students for take-out dining,” reads the email from TU. “While indoor seating is currently closed, it is possible in-person dining will resume later this fall. For now, dining services are focused solely through spaces in West Village Commons.”

COVID-19 Testing:

“The Health Center test site remains open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays,” the email reads. “As part of University System of Maryland protocols around COVID-19 testing, a second series of testing will be required the week of Sept. 8 for those individuals coming to campus more than four hours a week.”

The University says it will provide more information about this requirement next week.

Academic Buildings:

Deans, department heads and administrators are working to grant OneCard access into academic buildings for students registered for classes with an experiential component.

Cook Library:

The University will be using areas in both Cook Library and Glen Dining for study purposes.

“The Glen Dining space, which just reopened after renovations, will be converted from dining to study space for the fall term,” said TU.

Transportation Services:

“Transportation services are returning to full capacity next week to monitor ridership data. Adjustments will be made where necessary,” said TU.

The University has also been working with the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) to obtain bus passes for campus members at off-campus routes.

“Passes can be obtained via the Auxiliary Business Office,” TU shared.