Baltimore County Health Department offers HIV, Hepatitis B testing on campus 

By Theresa Pratt, Deputy News Editor

The Baltimore County Department of Health is offering free on-campus HIV and Hepatitis B testing for Towson students.

The walk-in, confidential testing occurs once a month during the fall 2026 semester.

The first HIV prevention measure taken at the university was in June 1987, after a faculty member proposed a program to educate students about sexually transmitted diseases.

In 1989, testing was offered at Towson for the first time. Now, the Health Center offers free testing, treatment and counseling for a variety of other STIs.

Erica Lokshin, the director for health promotion and prevention education, said sexual health is part of holistic well-being.

“I think that sexual health is a big part of health, regardless of whether you are sexually active or not,” Lokshin said. “Proactive communication and taking advantage of the resources the university offers can help with prevention.”

Melissa Stoner, the coordinator of health promotion and prevention education, said she thinks the testing is important, especially because college-aged students have higher rates of STIs.

“So many STIs don’t have strong signs and symptoms,” Stoner said. “Sometimes, the best and only way to know that you actually have an STI is to get tested.”

University Residence Government President Sara Lieberson said she may incorporate information about STD prevention in future events. URG hosts its “I Heart Female Orgasm” event every year to educate students on women’s sexual wellness.

“It’s a topic that doesn’t have to be taboo,” Lieberson said. “Our event is a resource for students who may have never gotten the chance to come to a safe place to learn about it.”

The next walk-in testing day is Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in University Union room 207.