Police Blotter Sept. 22 to Sept. 28
By Morgan Lane, Editor-in-Chief
Towson University Police Department
Sept. 22, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter.
Sept. 22, 2026: A student reported the theft of one of their license plates.
Sept. 23, 2026: A student was reported to student accountability for underage possession of alcohol.
Sept. 24, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter.
Sept. 24, 2026: TUPD was notified of a sexual harassment incident involving two individuals who used to date.
Sept. 24, 2026: TUPD was notified of a stalking incident followed by theft. The stolen property was later recovered.
Sept. 25, 2026: A student reported having money stolen from their wallet.
Sept. 27, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter.
Sept. 28, 2026: TUPD was notified of four students who were reported to student accountability for underage possession of alcohol.
Sept. 28, 2026: TUPD was notified of eight students who were reported to student accountability for underage possession of alcohol.
Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson
Sept. 27, 2026: Baltimore County police responded to shots fired on the 8000 block of York Road. An 18-year-old male suffered from a gunshot wound in the area of Osler and Campus View Drive.
Sept. 28, 2026: Baltimore County police arrested three 16-year-old males in connection with armed carjacking that occurred on the 6800 block of Loch Raven Blvd. on Sunday, Sept. 27.
This article is up-to-date as of 3:14 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2026.