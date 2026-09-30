3 Towson students arrested in connection with York Road Shooting 

By Morgan Lane, Editor-in-Chief

Three Towson students are being held without bond in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old male that occurred on the 8000 block of York Road on Sunday.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at the Cardiff Hall apartments, causing a campus-wide shelter-in-place from around 7:40 p.m. until just before 10 p.m.

21-year-old Joseph Duwana, 21-year-old Kevin Kotchi and 23-year-old Kenneth Nambou are separately being charged with the illegal possession, sale or transfer of a stolen regulated firearm– a felony in the state of Maryland.

If found guilty, an adult can face up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 or both, according to the Maryland state court system.

They are also being charged with possession of a rapid fire activator, a misdemeanor that warrants up to three years behind bars if a person is found guilty. A Glock 19 and Glock 22 were found with rapid-fire triggers, according to court documents CBS obtained.

A total of 17 people were arrested and are being charged with similar violations.

Two of them are minors.

The other adults being charged include 18-year-olds Abul Sanni, Mohamed Kamara, Andre Warren and Olajuwon Olakanye; 19-year-old Joseph Savage, 20-year-olds Mohamed Conteh and Musa Olabode; 21-year-olds Taslim Akiremi and Alhasan Barrie; 22-year-old Keyon O’Neal; 29-year-old James Weller; and 31-year-old Emmanuel Manning.

This is a developing story.

The Towerlight was unable to obtain charging documents in time for publishing. The article will be updated following the retrieval of charging documents.

This story is up-to-date as of 10:16 p.m.