Out with lattes, in with smoothies: How Freshens made a freshman’s college transition easier

By Parker Hawley, Contributing Writer

In August, I stepped onto Towson’s campus for the first time.

After such a short time exploring my new environment, I was surprised and intimidated with the vast dining options that Towson offers. I spent my first week adjusting to being in college, all while trying to find relatively healthy but tasty food spots on campus.

I eventually found a restaurant that met my requirements: Freshëns.

Freshens, which is located in the Cook Library, is a fresh-food-focused restaurant that offers rice bowls, acai bowls, smoothies and other quick meals.

Before Freshens, a Starbucks franchise occupied the restaurant space in the library. During fall 2025, it closed down, altering the dining experience on campus and even disappointing some Towson students.

While the Freshens menu may be a change from Starbucks, some students have already taken a liking to it.

Freshman Matheus Da Silva said he appreciated the protein options on the menu.

“It has pretty good protein. I just got out of the gym, so I wanted something that was pretty protein-heavy,” Da Silva said. “I don’t really like Starbucks, so I prefer Freshens. I’d come here for more.”

As a picky vegetarian, I have found that my dining options on campus are limited. The dining halls do not always have options that keep me full, meet my nutrition goals or please my taste buds. So I started leaning on the alternative dining options like Freshens.

I visit twice a week, at least.

The food doesn’t always taste like a gourmet meal, but from a health-conscious perspective, it is pretty good for you.

My go-to dish, the meatless Mexican bowl, is incredibly filling and helps keep me energized during my evening class. If I want something sweet, I accompany my bowl with a blueberry muffin. If I am feeling extra spontaneous, I may even pick up a smoothie.

Some upperclassmen may feel upset about the restaurant change, which is valid. Change is difficult. But from a freshman’s perspective, Freshens took away the overwhelming feeling of trying to find healthier food spots on campus.