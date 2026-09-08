Police Blotter Sept. 1 to Sept. 7
By Morgan Lane, Editor-in-Chief
Towson University Police Department
Sept. 1, 2026: An individual reported being harassed by a Towson student.
Sept. 2, 2026: Campus security reported five students to student accountability services for alcohol violations.
Sept. 2, 2026: A student reported receiving threats from a former relationship partner.
Sept. 2, 2026: Campus security reported a stalking incident.
Sept. 2, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-bike on campus.
Sept. 2, 2026: Three students were reported to student accountability services for alcohol violations.
Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson
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This article is up-to-date as of 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2026.