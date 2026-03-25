Smoothie cafe Freshens to replace former Starbucks location in Cook Library 

By Edwardina Beeko, Contributing Writer

The former Starbucks location inside Towson University’s Albert S. Cook Library will soon be replaced with Freshens, a dining concept known for smoothies, bowls and other made-to-order meals.

The change is part of Aramark Collegiate Hospitality’s effort to expand fresh and customizable dining options for students across campus.

Aramark, which is Towson’s dining vendor, said the decision to bring Freshens to the library was influenced by student feedback gathered through several initiatives, such as the Voice of the Customer survey, the Dine with the Directors events, and Student Roundtables. Students consistently expressed interest in “more fresh, customizable, and better-for-you retail options.”

Cook Library, being a central study space on campus, also played a role in the decision.

Aramark Marketing Manager Bethany Comegys said Freshens stood out because it offers quick, customizable options students can grab during study sessions. The concept will offer a menu centered around made-to-order meals.

“Cook Library is a space where students spend long hours studying and collaborating, so it was important that the dining option there support their academic routines with convenient, energizing choices,” Comegys said in an email.

Menu items will include smoothies, salad bowls, wraps, flatbreads, and rice bowls, along with other customizable options made with simple ingredients. The concept expands campus dining options for students looking for lighter meals or quick energy boosts between classes or long study sessions, according to Comegys.

Some students said the former Starbucks location that was removed last summer was a regular part of their study routine in the library.

“About 30% of my studying time I spend in Cook Library, so a good bit of time,” junior biology major Rebecca Harasymczuk said. “As a STEM major, I live off of caffeine, so when I heard [Starbucks] was closing, I was distraught.”

Although Freshens is known for smoothies and bowls rather than traditional coffee drinks, Comegys said students will still have access to coffee. The new dining space will include a Matriarch Coffee station, a coffee brand and cafe in Baltimore, that offers coffee and other caffeinated beverages.

But junior Amiya Jones said she thought the smoothie location was too similar to the Village Bites food stall in West Village commons, which also serves smoothies and similar food to students.

“It feels like we’re getting two of the same thing,” Jones said.

Comegy’s said Aramark will announce Freshen’s opening date on Instagram, as Aramark is still finalizing details for the opening of the new location.