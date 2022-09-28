Police Blotter: Sept. 20 to Sept. 27

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

Towson University Police

Sept. 21, 2022: Computer equipment was reported missing from a classroom within 7800 York Road.

Sept. 21, 2022: A foot patrol officer smelled marijuana in Glen Woods and recovered more than 10 grams. Charges are pending.

Baltimore County Police Precinct 6 – Towson

Sept. 20, 2022: A first-degree assault occurred after a BCoPD officer was intentionally hit by a car while directing traffic at East Joppa and Old Harford Roads in Parkville. The suspect fled the scene by was later arrested.

Sept. 20, 2022: A wallet was stolen from the 6000 block of Loch Raven Boulevard in Towson.

Sept. 22, 2022: A vehicle was stolen from the 500 block of Virginia Avenue in Loch Raven.

Sept. 26, 2022: A second-degree burglary occurred in the unit block of East Chesapeake Avenue in Towson. The suspect burglarized conjoined establishments and was immediately arrested.

Sept. 26, 2022: Officers responded to a call for a commercial burglary in the unit block of Allegheny Avenue in Towson. The location’s main entrance was smashed, and several items were reported stolen. No suspect description is currently available.