Towson Women’s Basketball dominates Hampton to earn first conference win of season

By: Karl Lindsey, Contributing writer

The Towson Women’s Basketball team defeated the Hampton Pirates 86-47. The Tigers were led by guard Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, who scored 20 points.

“It’s always challenging to know what team is going to show up. I’m really proud of the team the way we executed offensively, defensively,” said first-year Head Coach Laura Harper. “It’s exciting that we can put together a complete 40 minute game like we did tonight.”

At the first media timeout, the Tigers lead 13-10 with 4:25 left in the first quarter. Kornegay-Lucas scored 8 of Towson’s 13 points. She added two more points by making both of her free throws extending the lead to 15-10.

A layup by forward Quinzia Fulmore with 1:57 left in the quarter capped off the opening period of play for Towson, who was on a 15-2 run over the last three minutes. The Tigers held on to the lead 27-14 to end the first.

Kornegay-Lucas led the team in points, assists and rebounds after the first with 10 points, three assists and four rebounds.

“I took the shots that I felt were open and I saw opportunities and I just took them,” said Kornegay-Lucas.

The Tigers picked up where they left off and started the second with a jumper by guard Ryann Evans and a layup by Fulmore.

Hampton’s Nylah Young ended a three-minute scoring drought by both teams after making both her free throws. The Tigers responded with a jumper by guard Alexia Nelson and two by guard Anissa Rivera to end the quarter. The Tigers led 45-18 at the break.

The Tigers shot 52% in the first half with Kornegay-Lucas leading the team in scoring with 14 points. The Tigers held the Pirates to an 18% shooting percentage.

“We really backed up and we were just gonna dare them to make three’s and I think it worked,” said Harper.

The Tigers began the third quarter with more scoring, holding a 52-24 lead. The Pirates’ struggles continued with fouls, with 16 in the game. Just under 20% of Towson’s points came from the charity stripe. The Tigers led 61-32 at the end of the third.

Kornegay-Lucas continued to lead the team in scoring and rebounds with 18 points and eight rebounds. The Tigers shooting percentage dropped to 45%.

Guard Skye Williams opened the scoring in the fourth quarter, making a jumper with 7:50 left in the game. After trading jumpshots with the Pirates, a pair of three-pointers extended the lead to 73-36 with 5:21 left in the game.

Towson closed out the game and won 86-47 to earn its first conference win of the season.

“We have really good teams in the conference and we just have to stay consistent and keep pushing the ball and keep doing us,” said Williams.

The Tigers play William & Mary at SECU Arena on Jan. 13 for another conference matchup.