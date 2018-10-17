Fantasy Football Week 7: Who’s hot? who’s not?

By: Timothy Klapac, Staff Writer
Hot
Chester Rogers WR Indianapolis Colts (Available in 84 percent of Yahoo leagues; 87 percent of ESPN leagues)
- Rogers has been targeted 10 or more times each of the last 3 weeks. With matchups against Buffalo and Oakland upcoming, he should be on the WR3/FLEX radar.
Taylor Gabriel: WR Chicago Bears (Available in 78 percent of Yahoo leagues; 68 percent of ESPN leagues)
- Coming out of the bye week, Gabriel led his team in targets and reinforced his value by catching all five of his targets for 110 yards against Miami. A needed deep threat for the young Trubisky, Gabriel’s speed could be a problem this week for New England, who was just torched by Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill for three touchdowns.
Christian Kirk: WR Arizona Cardinals (Available in 84 percent of Yahoo leagues; 84 percent of ESPN leagues)
- I know it’s a Cardinal, but Kirk is emerging as the favorite target of rookie Josh Rosen with 162 yards and a touchdown over the last 2 weeks. With bye weeks becoming a concern, Kirk could be a valuable stash as you make your playoff push
Ito Smith: RB Atlanta Falcons (Available in 91 percent of Yahoo leagues; 86 percent of ESPN leagues)
- HANDCUFF ALERT! If you own Devonta Freeman, you need to have Smith on your bench with trade rumors circling Tevin Coleman. Smith has found the end zone in three consecutive games.
CJ Uzomah: TE Cincinnati Bengals (Available in 67 percent of Yahoo leagues; 85 percent of ESPN leagues)
- With the injuries to Tyler Eifert and Tyler Kroft, Uzomah has taken over as the starting tight end and faces Kansas City and Tampa Bay the next three weeks, who have surrendered the 3rd most and the most points to tight ends, respectively.
Albert Wilson: WR Miami Dolphins (Available in 90 percent of Yahoo leagues; 94 percent of ESPN leagues)
- For the 3rd straight week, Wilson has racked up 10+ fantasy points and could be a valuable FLEX option in the coming weeks.
Not
Larry Fitzgerald: WR Arizona Cardinals (Owned in 81 percent of Yahoo Leagues; 80 percent of ESPN leagues)
- Once a fantasy guarantee, Fitzgerald has had a disappointing 2018 due to nagging hamstring and back injuries and a lifeless Cardinal offense. With the emergence of Christian Kirk, it could finally be time to part with old #11.
Kenyan Drake: RB Miami Dolphins (Owned in 89 percent of Yahoo Leagues; 89 percent of ESPN leagues)
- While he is receiving more touches than Frank Gore, Drake is being outgained by the ageless wonder. It’s also hard to ignore the fumble at the 1-yard line against Chicago. While I wouldn’t rush to drop him, hold off on starting him for a week.
Jordan Howard: RB Chicago Bears (Owned in 98 percent of Yahoo Leagues; 98 percent of ESPN leagues)
- Similar to Drake, this is more of a starting concern rather than dropping. Howard has been getting outperformed by Tarik Cohen both before and after their bye week. After fumbling in the overtime loss to Miami, signs point to Howard losing even more touches next week against New England in favor of the more versatile Cohen.
Quincy Enunwa: WR New York Jets (Owned in 48 percent of Yahoo Leagues; 56 percent of ESPN leagues)
- After being held without a catch in the win against Denver, Enunwa left in the 1st quarter of the Jets win over Indianapolis with an ankle injury. With previous reports of a bothersome hand injury, Enunwa is worth dropping in favor of a hotter receiver until he gets healthy.