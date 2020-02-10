Love is in the Air: How to make the most out of this Valentine’s Day

The Towerlight gives tips on how to make the most out of this Valentine’s Day.

How to add a little spontaneity into your date night?

If there’s one thing for sure about this coming Friday, it’s that you’ve got date night. Whether it be a night to pamper yourself or a significant other, here is a date night idea for you: date night roulette! Date night roulette is an easy way to try something new and here’s how to play. List six local restaurants that you have never been to, and roll a dice. Go to the corresponding restaurant on your list! Then ask your server for their favorite dish (or top two if you’re with a partner) and order whatever they recommend. Then go to the closest movie theatre, and you must watch whatever is showing next. Finally, find a local bar or entertainment venue and play a game of pool or sing a round of karaoke.

How to survive Valentine’s Day if you are single?

The first step to surviving Valentine’s Day if you are single is admitting that there is nothing to “survive.” Valentine’s Day is a day that you can show love to absolutely anyone — whether that be your partner, your friends, your family or your cats! So, get up and get ready in the morning, buy a box of your favorite candies and call everyone that you love. Go on, it’s okay to be single on Valentine’s Day because you’re a confident person who doesn’t need anyone else to be a lovable being.

How to best celebrate my friends this Valentine’s Day?

If you want to celebrate your friends this holiday, then simply show them that you really appreciate everything they do and everything they are. Here’s an easy gift basket idea for under $25. First, pick out their favorite coffee spot and get a $5 gift card. After, hit up your local TJ Maxx or Marshalls and pick up a small candle for $3, some fuzzy socks and a basket. The next stop is Target to get a ton of candy and fill that basket up! Your friends will love it, we promise.

What are the best sweet treats to make for Valentine’s Day?

Valentine’s Day is the best time of year to break out the sweets and baked goods! Whether you’re spending time with a significant other, friends or family, delicious desserts are a great way to bring people together. While candy is popular during the Halloween season, candy hearts, also known as conversation hearts, are a Valentine’s Day staple. If you’re not a fan of candy, no problem, there are plenty of baked goods, freshly cooked or store bought, to munch on while watching a rom-com or hanging out with friends. Cupcakes are always a fan favorite and to add a simple Valentine’s Day twist, you can form the cupcake liners into hearts, instead of spending money on a heart-shaped pan. With some pink frosting and heart sprinkles, you’ve got yourself a perfect Valentine’s Day dessert. If you want to have something a little sweeter, you should try the Sweetheart Cheesecake. With the red heart swirls on frosting and a chocolate crust, this cheesecake is a perfect dessert for a Valentine’s Day party.

Best movies to watch at home on Valentine’s Day?

If you’re looking for a movie to get comfy with your boo on Valentine’s Day, might I suggest the underlooked movie “Blue Valentine.” It’s a straightforward story that focuses on a pair of lovers, as most of these V-Day stories often do, and it even has Ryan Gosling starring in it (and if you aren’t convinced by that, I don’t know what to tell you). But if that doesn’t interest you, might I suggest the more recent “Marriage Story” which is streaming now on Netflix. Not only is it nominated for “Best Picture” this year, but it actually lives up to hype with prime performances from the two leads of the film, Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. Regardless of whichever movie you decide to put on for the evening, one thing’s for certain—the evening’s going to be very interesting for everyone.

What to do if you’re staying home this Valentine’s Day?

It can always be frustrating when you see your friends going out on this romantic holiday when you are staying home because you either couldn’t make any plans with your special someone or you don’t have a special someone to celebrate with. However, there are plenty of great ways to enjoy this holiday from the comfort of your own home. In the words of Tom Haverford and Donna Meagle from “Parks and Recreation,” treat yo self with your favorite cooked meal or takeout and binge some TV shows or movies. You could also get caught up on your favorite book or pass the time by playing some video games. If all else fails, you could take advantage of the night in by getting homework done or making sure you are prepared for the next week of classes. I know that last one sounded rough, but it’s a great way to make use of the time. Whatever you choose to do, make sure you are putting yourself first on this night.

How to try brand new things this Valentine’s Day?

Valentine’s Day is a day of romance and fun, but it should also be a day of new adventures. Some of the most fun I’ve ever had on a date was in an escape room. Smart Escape is half a mile from campus, and while I haven’t visited it yet, it has a five-star rating on Google. Another fun option is roller skating. I’ve never been very good at it, and it’s always fun to laugh and cling onto the walls, and each other, to keep from falling. In a similar vein, ice skating is always enjoyable. I like holding hands and skating around. I’ve never been rock climbing on a date, but I have been with my friends and it was a day of laughter and excitement. This can add a little fun competition to your relationship. TU even has a rock climbing wall in Burdick Hall. Try something different this Valentine’s Day.

How to throw a great Galentine’s celebration?

Ladies, it’s time to stop being dramatic about being single on Valentine’s Day. After all, Valentine’s Day for single women is simply Galentine’s Day. And as Leslie Knope from “Parks and Recreation” beautifully puts it, this holiday is just “Ladies celebrating ladies.” There are only a few things you need to truly immerse yourself in the culture of Galentine’s Day. First and foremost, forget about your diet and throw on some extra stretchy sweats. The menu tonight involves the two main food groups: grease and chocolate. That leads me to an equally important Galentine’s Day tradition. Queue up Netflix and select the most gooey, cheesy, romantic comedy you can find. This is the one time a year that it is perfectly acceptable to cry over “The Notebook” without feeling ashamed. End the night by sharing stories of the worst encounter you and your friends have had with a college male, and by the time you all finish, you will be exhausted and ready to call it a night. Happy Galentine’s Day everyone!