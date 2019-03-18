Multiple Tigers compete at NCAA Championships

By Cyan Thomas, Staff Writer

A small group of Towson’s divers competed at the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) Zone A Diving Championships on Wednesday, March 13 in Annapolis, Maryland.

The NCAA’s are divided into zones based on geographical locations. Zone A spreads from Maine to Virginia on America’s east coast.

During the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) championships, a handful of divers hit the qualifying mark to secure spots to compete at the NCAA’s.

This includes sophomore Will Canny and seniors Kelsey Jehl, Emily Wilson and Victoria Zozzaro.

Head Coach Jake Shrum has stellar opinions of his qualifying divers.

“Emily and Kelsey continued to have stellar careers,” Shrum said. “Victoria hit a lot of milestones in her senior season, qualifying for Zone’s and being a top 8 finisher at CAA’s.”

Throughout Zone A, 110 divers are selected in total to compete in the NCAA’s. After the preliminary rounds, the field is narrowed to 18 divers, and the final results are taken from that group.

Canny, the sole male diver to qualify, made it to the quarterfinals in the 1-meter dive with a score of 194.50, but did not make the semifinals.

“Will also received numerous weekly honors from the CAA and was named the Diver of the Meet at the CAA’s after his second place finish on 1-meter and winning the 3-meter event by a large margin,” Shrum said.

Additionally, Canny also proceeded to the quarterfinal round in the 3-meter dive (203.05) but was unable to make the semifinals. He finished in 34th place in both events.

For the women, Wilson, Jehl, and Zozzaro also all made it to the quarterfinals in the 1 and 3-meter dives.

In the 3-meter, Wilson scored a 232.20, Jehl scored a 213.75, and Zozzaro finished with a 214.00, but none were able to secure a semifinal spot.

During the 1-meter quarterfinals, Wilson finished with a 233.40, Jehl with a 231.45, and Zozzaro with a 219.90. They were also unable to advance to the semifinals.

Jehl ended in 35th place in the 1-meter and 46th place in the 3-meter. Wilson finished in 34th and 35th in the 1-meter and 3-meter, respectively.

Zozzaro ended in 46th place in the 1-meter and 45th in the 3-meter.

Next, senior Jack Saunderson, the only swimmer to qualify for the NCAA’s, will compete in the championships in Austin, Texas from March 20-23.

“Our goal is to go three straight [sic] season best times at the meet, and he’s been working extremely hard since the CAA’s,” Shrum said.