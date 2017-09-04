Tigers compete in Towson invitational

By: Muhammad Waheed, Staff Writer

For the second straight year, Towson won the team title at the Towson Cross Country Invitational, hosted at Oregon Ridge Park in Cockeysville, Maryland.

The team claimed the top-five spots in the race and had seven athletes rank in the top-10, finishing with 15 points.

“I thought it was a great first meet for us,” Assistant Coach Henry Phelan said. “We had two weeks of solid training without a day off so I think we started to get a little tired, but in general everyone ran really well.”

Local rival Morgan State took second-place with 62 points, while McDaniel took third with 76. Coppin State finished the race in fourth-place with 102 points.

Sophomore Erica Israel placed first in the race for the Tigers with a time of 15:31.09.

“I couldn’t have asked for better conditions,” Israel said. “I just felt comfortable, trying to run as a group but I felt good and just went for it.”

Senior Emily Johnson placed second with a time of 15:44.01. Junior Abby Gauthier was right behind in third-place with a time of 15:54.31.

Freshman Paige Keefer, who competed in her first collegiate cross country event, timed 16:07.59 to finish in fourth-place.

Towson will be back in action Saturday at the Salty Dog Invitational in Annapolis, Maryland, hosted by the United States Naval Academy.

Featured image courtesy of towsontigers.com