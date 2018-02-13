Tigers drop UNH meet

By: Desmond Boyle, Staff Writer

Photo courtesy of towsontigers.com

Towson fell in a dual meet against East Atlantic Gymnastics League (EAGL) rival University of New Hampshire 195.775-193.975 at Lundholm Gym in Durham, New Hampshire Saturday night, but had several athletes take positives from their performances at the event.

Gabriella Yarussi finished second on both the vault and beam. On the vault, the senior earned a career-high score of 9.825 while scoring 9.800 on the beam. Fellow senior Tyra Mckellar also earned a 9.825 on the vault and lead the team with 9.800 on the bars. Freshman Kyla Gamble finished fifth on bars with a 9.725.

After bars, New Hampshire was able to win the vault after Nicole O’Leary posted a 9.900. On beam, Yarussi’s score earned her a second place finish, while junior Mary Elle Arduino posted a 9.775 score to finish fourth.

Junior Cortni Baker lead the Tiger’s effort in the final rotation, finishing fifth with a 9.800. Yarussi and Arduino both earned a 9.750 to finish seventh.

Arduino was Towson’s leader in the all-around, finishing with a score of 38.225 to finish second in the event. New Hampshire junior Danielle Doolin narrowly surpassed Arduino to finish first in the event with a 38.325.

Up next for Towson is its annual alumni meet, which will take place this Sunday. The Tigers will host Gustavus Adolphus and Southern Connecticut State to celebrate the team’s 50th anniversary and honor the team’s most accomplished athletes of the past.

The alumni meet is scheduled to begin Sunday at 2 p.m. in SECU Arena.