Tigers take second

By: John Davis, Contributing Writer

The Tigers finished in second place at the Towson Invitational held at Eagles Nest Country Club on Monday and Tuesday this week.

The team was only six strokes behind Princeton after the first day of competition, but Princeton came out swinging on the second day to finish 11 strokes ahead. Towson ended the tournament with a total score of 614. They finished 17 strokes behind Princeton’s total score of 597.

The tournament was supposed to be a 54-hole competition, but because of the weather over the weekend the first round of golf on Monday was cancelled. The team played 18 holes on Monday afternoon and another 18 on Tuesday.

Senior Jenny Buchanan and freshman Jayla Kang competed individually for Towson. Both finished in the top 10, while Buchanan tied for eighth with sophomore Sarah Perine and freshman Jordan Cornelius. Kang took third place individually, and junior Erica Han finished in sixth place.

Head Coach Lisa Ferrero said that Kang stood out as Towson’s top performer in the tournament.

“She’s been a great player for a long time, so it was fun to see her play well in her first tournament, and to be a freshman and finish third in your first event is pretty impressive,” Ferrero said.

The Tigers had five players finish in the top 10 in their first tournament of the year, which is inspiring for how they will compete throughout the rest of their season.

“This team is by far the best team we’ve ever had, and we can win any tournament we tee up in,” said Ferrero. “It’s fun because the atmosphere of the team right now is really exciting.”

With all the young talent on the team mixing with experienced veterans, the Tigers have a positive outlook on how the rest of the season will play out. Their next challenge takes place on Monday, Oct. 1 and Tuesday, Oct. 2 when they travel to North Carolina to compete in the Starmount Fall Classic.