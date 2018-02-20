Tigers trounce Georgetown following rescheduled competition

By: Casey Collins, Contributing Writer

Photo courtesy of towsontigers.com

No. 19 Towson women’s lacrosse faced off against Georgetown Sunday afternoon after Saturday’s game was rescheduled due to snow and multiple power outages at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

The original game, which was in progress on Saturday, was stopped at 14:17 in the second half with the Tigers (2-0) leading the Hoyas (1-1) 9-3.

The NCAA rule book states that a game cannot become official until it is played to at least the 12-minute mark in the second half, so the game was washed out and rescheduled for the same time the following day.

Senior midfielder Emily Gillingham led the way in Sunday’s game with a team-high seven goals. She scored the first goal of the game 5:12 in to the first half, then continued her scoring run with two more in the first half and another four in the second.

Junior attacker Carly Tellekamp, freshman attacker Kaitlin Thornton and redshirt senior attacker Gabby Cha all had impressive performances as well. All three recorded hat tricks on the day.

Thanks to the contributions of several Tigers, the home team was able to stretch a 10-5 halftime lead to a final score of 21-13.

Head Coach Sonia LaMonica said after the game that the biggest challenge for the team going from Saturday to Sunday was the mental aspect more than the physical aspect. However, she thought her team handled the adversity well.

“[They] made it look easy because of how they approached it,” LaMonica said. “They were just ready to go, and they took their recovery and rest seriously, and were able to put a good showing out there today.”

LaMonica will look for her team to bring that same energy in future competition as well.

“[I’m] really proud of not just how they stepped out physically, but just their mindset and attitude,” LaMonica said. “They were upbeat, positive, ready and I think that helped make a difference for us today.”

Towson looks to remain undefeated Wednesday, Feb. 28, when the team battles Michigan at Johnny Unitas Stadium. Game time is set for 4 p.m.