Towson taken down in CAA tournament

By: Mia Williams, Staff Writer

Photo courtesy of Towson University Athletics

In the words of Boyz II Men, “It’s so hard to say goodbye.”

Towson wrapped up its spring campaign in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) softball tournament Wednesday.

Wednesday night, Towson fell to University of North Carolina Wilmington in the CAA tournament elimination game at James Madison‘s Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

The Tigers could not rally to beat the Seahawks, despite sophomore first baseman Madison Wilson reaching base three times and two hits by freshman catcher Riley Thies and senior pitcher Olivia Baltazar.

The Seahawks (20-28) scored consistently throughout the game while keeping the Tigers (40-17) scoreless.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Seahawks extended their lead to 6-0 with three consecutive RBIs.

Wednesday afternoon, Towson fell to Hofstra 9-4 in the opening round of the CAA tournament.

In the top of the first inning, senior outfielder Kendyl Scott hit a double to center field, which was her 85th hit of the season.

Scott then advanced home after two wild pitches from Hofstra (38-12), giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the first, the scoreboard flipped after Hofstra scored five straight runs for a 5-1 lead.

Senior pitcher Megan Dejter worked to keep the Pride at bay, retiring seven consecutive batters.

Both teams had an eventful fourth inning as junior utility Nicole Stockinger hit her 14th home run of the season. Hofstra then extended its lead to 7-2 after gaining two unearned runs on an error by Towson.

Later in the game, Hofstra stretched its lead to 9-2 after Towson allowed two runs.

In the top of the seventh, Wilson hit an RBI double to score Scott and Mounie, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the Pride.

With the season now over, the team looks to regroup and make a run next year.

Over the course of the past four months, Towson set multiple single-season program records with 40 wins, 364 runs, 492 hits, 98 doubles 762 total bases, 174 walks, and a .331 batting average.