TU Fall semester to start a week early, transition to online instruction following Thanksgiving

By Sophia Bates, Associate Editor

Towson University has announced that classes for the fall semester will be starting Aug. 24th with in-person instruction, a week earlier than the initial start date.

The announcement was sent to students May 29th in an official email that also disclosed details about classes being in-person and then shifting to online instruction following Thanksgiving break.

“The most important changes you need to know now are that classes will start a week early, on Monday, Aug. 24,” the email said. “And in-person instruction will end Tuesday, Nov. 24, prior to Thanksgiving break.

According to the email, University President Schatzel said that “it is critical that we reopen and return so students can progress towards their degrees,” in a multiphase Return to TU plan.

Students should expect more updates “coming in the days and weeks ahead,” the email said.