TU shows out in home finale

By: Billy Owens, Assistant Sports Editor

Photo courtesy of towsontigers.com

Towson’s men and women each earned two wins to close out their slate of dual meets for the 2017-2018 season.

The Tigers defeated Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) conference rival Delaware on senior day, before defeating Loyola.

Saturday, each squad earned victories on the program’s senior day meet versus Delaware at home in Burdick Hall. The men earned a 173.5-124.5 win, while the women earned a 184-109 win.

The men posted nine event wins on the day, led by freshman Will Canny’s sweep of the one-meter and three-meter diving events.

Zach Bishop took first in the 200 back with a time of 1:50.94, and the 200 fly in 1:54.56.

Jack Saunderson won the 100 free in 45.80, Nick Essing won the 50 free in 20.98 and Ryan O’Leary won the 100 breast in 58.14.

The Tigers also earned two relay wins, as the team of Nick Essing, Matt Essing, Saunderson and O’Leary placed first in the 200 medley with a time of 1:33.53. The team of Nick Essing, Saunderson, Colin Roddy and Matt Sieffert took the 200 free with a time of 1:26.23.

The women won all but two of the 16 events in the meet, including Wilson sweeping both the one-meter and three-meter dives with scores of 252.38 and 298.50, respectively.

Kendall Krumenacker won the 50 free in 24.45, Annemarie Schnoor won the 100 free in 52.96, Haley Sutton won the 100 back in 58.64 and Meghan Jones won the 200 back in 2:04.95 to round out the individual wins.

In the relay events, the team of Krumenacker, Ryan Ulrich, Schnoor and Megan Cowan took the 200 free in 1:38.42, while the team of Jacki Schoening, Caitlin Manthe, Schnoor and Sutton took the 200 medley in 1:47.82.

Wednesday, the men’s and women’s teams topped local rival Loyola at Mangione Pool in Baltimore. The men’s team won 161-132, and the women’s team won 179-114.

The men took wins in 12 of the 16 events, hallmarked by Canny taking first in the one-meter dive with a score of 264.45.

Saunderson posted a NCAA B-cut time of 1:47.35 to win the 200-yard butterfly, while Evan Brophy took both the 500 free and 1,000 free with times of 4:44.82 and 9:38.68, respectively.

Sieffert won the 200-yard backstroke in 1:55.99, and Bishop won the 100 backstroke in 52.29.

The women won 14 of their 16 events, which included junior Emily Wilson’s sweep of the one-meter and three-meter diving events. Her score of 285.60 in the three-meter qualified her for the 2018 Division I Women’s Zone Diving Championships.

Schnoor also took two individual victories, winning the 100 free in 52.93 and the 200 free in 1:56.91.

Other Tigers with wins included junior Danielle Clark in the 500-yard freestyle, freshman Karlee Carminati in the 1,000-yard freestyle, Cowan in the 200-yard butterfly and freshman Kasey Gamache in the 200-yard individual medley.

The swimming teams’ next competition is the Virginia Tech Invitational which begins Friday, Feb. 2, while the diving teams await the JMU Diving Invitational which begins Saturday, Feb. 3.