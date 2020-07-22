TU’s on-campus housing releases room selection process and move-in information for fall semester

Photo by Brendan Felch/The Towerlight

By: Grace Coughlan, Associate Editor

TU Housing & Residence Life emailed campus residents updated guidelines for the 2020-2021 academic year on June 26.

“If you are an incoming freshmen or transfer student, you will be assigned randomly by Housing & Residence Life staff and will be notified of your assignment and roommate information via email on Friday, July 31,” the email stated. “If you are a current student that is continuing to live with Housing & Residence Life you will have the opportunity to participate in a new room selection.”

Students participating in the new room selection process received an email outlining options for their re-selection process.

“You and your roommates have the option to remain in your current apartment or to participate in room selection and sign up for a new space,” the email reads.

Students were given the option of filling out a “Keep Current Assignment” form on the student housing gateway by 5 p.m. on July 15, as long as all of the roommates in the room filled out the same form. Otherwise, students will automatically be pooled into the room re-selection process.

HRL released the schedule for the re-selection process.

“Room selection will occur from July 20 through July 24.” the email read. “The order in which students will complete room selection will be based on credits earned. Now that the spring semester is completed, cumulative credits as of the end of spring 2020 will be counted.”

Credits Date Time 105+ Credits (49) Monday, July 20 9 a.m. to Noon 104 – 90 Credits (185) Monday, July 20 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 89 – 75 Credits (201) Tuesday, July 21 9 a.m. to Noon 74 – 60 Credits (321) Tuesday, July 21 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 59 – 45 Credits (272) Wednesday, July 22 9 a.m. to Noon 44 – 34 Credits (281) Wednesday, July 22 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.??? 33 – 30 Credits (282) Thursday, July 23 9 a.m. to Noon 29 – 0 Credits (269) Thursday, July 23 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. All Credits Friday, July 24 9 a.m. to Noon

If a student doesn’t fill out the form to remain in their current residence, they must participate in the re-selection. If they do neither, their housing will be cancelled.

The email emphasizes that students should submit their housing request with their roommate request due to limited housing availability and to avoid selecting an empty room if a student doesn’t have a roommate.

HRL indicated that move-in will take place over the course of ten days. Students are allowed to pick a two hour window starting from Aug. 13 – Aug. 23 to move in. Each student is allowed a maximum of two people to help them move-in.

Students also will not be allowed to bring large furniture such as futons, desk chairs, bookcases, and any other larger items this semester, in case of an emergency move out at some point before the semester ends.. There will also be no move-in crew, and everyone is required to wear a mask at all times.

To further provide social distancing, roommates will have to move in during different time slots. There will be a maximum of eight people to an individual time slot per building. There will be limited elevator usage and there will be signs indicating the flow of traffic through entrances and exits.

HRL concluded the email with resources to cancel housing, providing a full refund on the housing deposit. For more information on housing refunds, check out the student housing gateway or email Housing & Residence Life at housing@towson.edu.