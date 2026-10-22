Everything you need to know to vote in the 2026 midterm election

By Sarah Meyers, Contributing Writer

The midterm election is two weeks away, and for many college students, this is the first election they are eligible to vote in.

In fact, many students don’t know how to navigate the voting process.

Towson freshman Kaleb Green said he wants to vote in the upcoming election, but doesn’t know how to register. For first-time voters, the path to registration and participation can be unclear.

The university works in collaboration with the Maryland Board of Elections to provide accessible election information through GoVoteMD, an app allowing users to check their registration status, report election misinformation and find appropriate voting locations.

Non-Maryland voters can also access their ballot information through another university voting resource called Turbo Vote.

What to know

– Election day is on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The 2026 ballot determines the governor and lieutenant governor, each county’s county executive and county councilman, state delegates, and other similar positions. Questions are also listed on each ballot, but vary by county, city and state.

– Early voting begins Thursday, Oct. 22 and ends on Thursday, Oct. 29. Early voting centers are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

– Online voting registration is closed, but in-person registration is available at the polling sites. It’s essential to bring an identification document with a proof of address: a valid driver’s license, bank statement, utility bill or another government document with both the voter’s name and current address.

Advice from experts

Carl Brunner (R) spoke about his experience running for governor. Though he lost in the republican primary to candidate Dan Cox, he said every voter should “get out and really vet their candidates” to better understand who they’re supporting.

He acknowledged the difficulty of getting in contact with someone running for office. But that connection keeps the communication between politicians and voters intact. Without this, many opinions could go unrepresented.

“Study epistemology and understand the difference between a truth and a fake. Study critical reasoning and logics so you can put an argument together and know how to assess another person’s (argument),” said Towson philosophy professor Richard Wilson.

He also cautions using the term “fake news,” saying it’s a “misnamed category.”

“They don’t agree with me, therefore it’s ‘fake,’” he said. “People have to understand the difference between a reality and a fake.”

But connecting students to their local and state administrations can be a difficult task.

Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller said she encourages communication between constituents and the administrations.

“I represent all of you. So absolutely, you should have access to me,” she said. “The best ideas don’t come from one party or one individual, they come from a diversity of voices.”

Reaching out to any administration can feel intimidating, but not speaking up can be detrimental.

“Go vote,” Wagner said. “That’s how democracy works.”