By Ali Suleman, Staff Photographer

It’s been 13 years since the ever-so-popular Grand Theft Auto Five hit the market. On Thursday, the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto Six was finally released.

GTA VI starts with cinematic graphics to introduce the main characters, Jason Duval and his girlfriend, Lucia Caminos.

The prologue starts with Lucia, while Chapter 1 begins with Jason. As the story continues, it introduces you to the world of Leonida, the game’s version of Miami.

You meet an assortment of characters: your boss Brian, your best friend and wimpy coworker Cal, and the troublemaker Donnie.

The new system, or gameplay mechanic, is called “Criminal Profile.”

It tracks how violent your gameplay is. There are five levels: professional, hardened, violent, psycho and irredeemable. A non-lethal route that avoids encounters can get you the professional rating, while getting into frequent fights with civilians, cops and animals can put you at the psycho level.

The protagonists’ relationship is also important, and it’s rated on a scale that ranges from 1/4 to 4/4.

A score of 1/4 means you’re not spending enough time with your partner, while 4/4 means you’re staying on top of the relationship. Making sure your characters show affection with one another will keep the levels up.

Neglecting the relationship will take the levels down.

Right away, the game looked great. The graphics and use of colors give the game a more realistic feel, but also keeps some of that classic GTA look.

I must say, hearing that the game would be capped at 30 frames per second was a massive turnoff for many fans, including me. But playing the game on Xbox Series S is nice, because there are no frame drops, glitches or bugs.

While the game does have censors for blood and gore, it’s still pretty vulgar.

The game makers did not shy away from partial nudity. I would not suggest younger teens play the game, as it could potentially expose them to mature material they’re not ready for.

The game already seems so different from its predecessor, GTA V. The world is much more expansive, and the game mechanics are more fleshed out.

Did I mention you can text and drive?