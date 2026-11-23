By Sarah Meyers, Contributing Writer

Towson University will be offering a new master’s program, Couple and Family Therapy, set to go into effect fall 2027.

This is the third official postgraduate program in the Department of Family Science, alongside a master’s in Child Life, Administration and Family Collaboration, and a master’s in Jewish Studies, Education and Communal Leadership.

Katie Hrapczynski, associate professor in the Family Science department, has worked to develop this program to prepare students for the couple and family therapy field.

She said there is a gap between the need for couple and family therapists within the community and the amount of people who are actually trained to practice it.

With a background in adoptive family processes and foster caregiving, future couple and family therapy students can expect to see some of Hrapczynski’s perspective poured into the curriculum. The program will also welcome a new room with a two-way mirror to observe therapy sessions.

With Towson’s proximity to medical facilities like Johns Hopkins, Hrapczynski said there’s a call to educate the students today about the issues surrounding them.

“There’s a lot of unrest in society, at various levels, and I think that can bring its own challenges to what people worry about,” she said.

Senior Erica Harris-Cottman said she wants to be a medical family therapist after she found a love for psychology and healthcare.

“(It) works out perfectly to go into this field while still remaining in healthcare,” she said.

Harris-Cottman plans to apply for this program following graduation in spring 2027.

Natalie Richards, a senior preparing to graduate in December, said she finds the program to be a “beautiful culmination” of everything that she came to Towson to do.

She is particularly excited for the two-way mirror observation room.

“We get to experience a little bit of what something is like without really being there,” she said.

The program’s fall 2027 application deadline is Jan. 15 2027.