UPDATE: On-campus assault and armed robbery occurs early Thursday morning, suspects at large

By Morgan Lane, Editor-in-Chief

An individual was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted outside of The Residences at 10 West Burke Ave just after midnight on Thursday, according to a TU safety alert released at 2:44 a.m.

Both university police and Baltimore County police responded to the scene at around 12:23 a.m., where “three suspects robbed and assaulted the victim of personal property,” the campus safety alert statement said.

According to the recorded police dispatch call, the victim advised officers that they were held at gunpoint with a handgun.

After the suspects allegedly assaulted the victim, they fled the scene in what is believed to be a black Toyota Camry, according to the campus safety alert.

“Enough is enough,” said university President Mark Ginsberg in a campus-wide email. “Acts like the one that occurred early this morning are attacks on our entire community, and they must stop.”

This is a developing story.

This article is up-to-date as of 11:38 a.m. on Oct. 22, 2026.