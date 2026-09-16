Out-of-state tuition to decrease for some students starting fall 2027

By Jaylen Beaner-Walker, Senior Editor

Out-of-state students residing in the mid-Atlantic will see a decreased tuition rate starting fall 2027.

The new cost aims to extend the university’s reach to out-of-state students by making tuition more affordable and accessible.

It applies to all states in the mid-Atlantic: Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington D.C.

Some out-of-state students said this change is a financial relief for them and their families.

“Me and my parents are both putting in work to get tuition done,” said August Burke, a sophomore from Pennsylvania.

For other students, it’s an opportunity for younger generations to consider attending Towson.

“I think my sister, she wants to be an education major,” said Preston Jackson, a freshman from Richmond, Virginia. “I think it might influence her to want to come here, especially if it lowers the tuition rate.”

With more out-of-state attendance, Towson officials hope to create a more geographically diverse population of students who will be able to bring different perspectives and experiences to campus, according to a recent university press release.

“We have a commitment at TU to expand access, as Maryland’s University of Opportunities,” said Sean Welsh, senior vice president for university communications and chief of strategy at Towson.

Welsh said the current student population at Towson consists of 90% in-state students with a 90% retention rate.

The first-time freshman retention rate is 83%.

“Trying to bring together students from across the region, it’s part of fostering a diverse campus community,” Welsh said. “Which ultimately is something that enriches the classroom learning environment for us.”

This article has been updated to specify which states are affected by the tuition discount. This update is also reflected in the headline, since not all out-of-state students will be affected. The Towerlight also provided a link to access the first-time freshman retention rate statistic.

Also note: The Towerlight did not obtain the discounted tuition price for out-of-state students. The total estimated 2027-2028 rates won’t be available until March 2027, according to the TU Admissions and Aid website.