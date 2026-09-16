Towson bounces back with sweep against Robert Morris

By Kylie Jones, Sports Editor

Towson bounced back from a loss to Arkansas with a sweep over Robert Morris during the Tiger Invitational.



Towson controlled the match early following multiple scoring runs to take an advantage in set one. Outside hitter Taylor Pagan was a leader for the Tigers throughout the first set, earning four kills and a solo block.

“Now that I’m a senior and I’m the captain of the team, it doesn’t matter what’s going on outside,” Pagan said. “As long as I come to the court, it’s just me, the girls and volleyball.”

The Colonials rallied back to tie the set at 13 points before the Tigers answered with five consecutive points of their own. The scoring streak was highlighted by a kill from Anna Rice and a service ace from Kayla Zanon.

Towson held the lead for the rest of the set, finishing 25-17 on a service ace from Kaitlyn Moran.

Robert Morris came out refreshed in the second set, taking an early lead and stretching it to as much as five points. Tshilanda Diouf was a key part in how Towson responded, contributing four kills and a block during the set.

“It’s always good to help the team,” Diouf said. “Everything I did was for my teammates.”

Tshilanda Diouf and Ava Drye jump to block the ball during a match against Robert Morris held at SECU Arena in Towson, Md., on Sept. 12, 2026. (Mia Carew/The Towerlight)

Pagan continued her hot streak, adding five more blocks for Towson during the second set.

“A big thing we’re trying to focus on this season, especially with such a young team, is that no matter who’s on the other side of the net, to just play our game and focus on what we have going on,” Pagan said.

The set remained close until Malinah Purcell-Telefoni put the Tigers at set point with a kill. Destini Pickett then sealed the Tigers’ 25-22 second set victory with a service ace.

Towson’s Anna Rice dominated early in the third set, delivering three kills that gave the Tigers the early advantage.

Despite attempts from Robert Morris to rally back, Towson held onto the lead for the rest of the set.

Pagan delivered back-to-back kills to bring the Tigers to a 20-14 lead. After a lone point from the Colonials, she recorded her 16th kill of the night to put Towson ahead 21-15.

Towson closed out the third set 25-17 after two Robert Morris errors, completing a sweep for the Tigers.

Pagan led the game with 17 points and a 16 kill performance.

“I just came back from injury,” Pagan said. “To come back and support my team however it need be, but also to get a little selfish win– it felt great.”

Taylor Pagan attempts a kill during a match against Robert Morris held at SECU Arena in Towson, Md., on Sept. 12, 2026. (Kylan Peal/The Towerlight)

Rice contributed 11 kills and Diouf followed behind with 6. The pair combined for nine blocks.

“The focus today was bouncing back, especially in terms of energy,” Diouf said. “We know we’re capable of a lot of great things.”

Following the Tiger Invitational, Towson returns home to start conference play against Northeastern on Friday at 2 p.m.