SGA passes resolution ‘urging’ Towson University to take action against basketball player who pled guilty to sexual assault

By D’Mari Dreher-Smith, Sports Editor

Towson University’s Student Government Association passed a resolution urging the university to take action against Ryan Conway, a student basketball player who pled guilty to sexual assault and second degree assault in 2024.

The resolution passed unanimously at the SGA’s March 31 general assembly meeting. The resolution urges the university to take “appropriate and timely action” against Conway. President Pro-Tempore Ryan Kelly, Senator Elizabeth Salmond and Director Exose Kasaka introduced the bill.

Conway pled guilty to sexual assault and second degree assault charges in spring of 2024 after a woman reported he raped her in June of 2022.

The SGA resolution references court documents and quotes the woman’s testimony. It states it was “initially consensual,” but then she “stated she was a firm ‘no’” and couldn’t physically resist him.

Conway did not respond to requests for comment.

Conway’s name was first removed from the basketball roster in 2023, when he was indicted, as reported by The Towerlight. He appeared on the roster again in 2024, but was removed in October of that same year. At the time Towson officials declined to say whether they removed Conway or if he quit, The Towerlight reported. In fall of 2025, he returned to the men’s basketball team and to Towson’s campus again.

“I want to know how they came to the conclusion that they were just going to let him right back on the team,” Kelly said.

Conway played the full 2025-2026 season with the men’s basketball team. By the end he had 229 minutes of playing time.

The bill urges Towson to address the circumstances and take action including the “full range of disciplinary measures available under University policy.” It cites The Code of Student Accountability, which states it “explicitly authorizes” disciplinary actions including suspension, expulsion, emergency removal from university, and revoking a student’s degree for violating it.

“There have definitely been incidents where students have been punished far more for doing far less,” Kelly said. “If the university is going to hold everybody accountable, then at the very minimum, they should revoke his degree.”

The SGA resolution said that Conway’s presence has raised “significant concern” on Towson’s campus regarding safety and institutional accountability. It references Towson University’s policy on sexual harassment that affirms “the University will take prompt action upon receiving notice of sexual misconduct” and “explicitly permits disciplinary action up to and including suspension or expulsion as well as emergency removal.”

The bill was addressed to the Office of Equity Compliance, the Office of Student Accountability & Restorative Practices, and the vice president of Athletics.

The resolution said that the bill reaffirms SGA’s commitment to ensuring a safe and secure campus environment, and demands accountability.

“Whether you’re on the basketball team, whether you hold a big position, it’s about sending a message that regardless of who you are, the same standard applies to you,” Kelly said.

Towson officials declined to comment on the resolution.