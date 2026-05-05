Steam infrastructure breaks near Linthicum Hall, repairs to happen over summer break

By Shawn Ferrell, Contributing Writer

A utility break on Towson University’s campus near Linthicum Hall and the Health Professions Building is under investigation after officials discovered the issue in early March. Repairs are expected to mainly take place over the summer.

The source of the problem isn’t confirmed, but it appears to involve steam infrastructure used for heating and hot water, according to Associate Vice President of Operations, Maintenance, and Energy Mike Snider. He said that the situation is still being evaluated, and it’s not yet clear whether the break is coming from a pipe or another underground utility.

While the break has produced visible steam in the area, facilities said there are no safety threats to students or staff. The area presents challenges for repair crews due to the number of utilities running beneath the surface. Snider said that the concentration of underground systems requires a careful and deliberate construction approach to avoid causing any further damage.

Because of these complications, there is currently no definitive time for when repairs will be completed. Work will continue into the summer months when reduced student traffic will allow crews to operate more safely and efficiently.

The area around the break has been sectioned off for repairs, blocking a sidewalk route between Cook Library and the Health Professions Building.

“I do usually take that route and now it’s cut off which is annoying. It adds about one minute 30 seconds to my walk,” senior Joseph Kutcher said.

For now, the investigation remains ongoing as crews work to determine the exact source of the break and the best course of action for repairs.