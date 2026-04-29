‘Peeping Toms’ target Donnybrook Apartments, caught on camera

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Chloe White and her roommate Devin Kaestner unexpectedly received a knock on their door at Donnybrook Apartments on a late September night in 2025. To their surprise, they opened it to police officers.

The officers told them a neighbor reported a person standing outside their windows, recording the inside.

Only a few months later, it happened again.

This January, White, who is a senior at Towson University, was in her bedroom with the blinds drawn and curtains closed when she noticed a flashlight coming through a crack in her curtains. A person wearing a ski mask was recording her on a phone.

“It’s terrifying what he could have seen,” Kaestner, White’s roommate and a Towson alumni said.

White and Kaestner immediately called the police. Officers arrived too late to catch the “Peeping Tom,” but it made the roommates realize just how vulnerable they were.

“If we’re only just now finding out about this, I can’t imagine how long this has been going on without our knowledge,” White said.

Kaestner emailed Donnybrook about the incident but got no response, according to emails The Towerlight reviewed.

The two residents set up Ring cameras on their windows, but the incidents didn’t stop.

The Towerlight reviewed Ring surveillance footage from White that showed several different people walking by and peering into the women’s rooms from February to April. Some walked right up to the window despite the drawn blinds, curtains and privacy tape they have up.

White and Kaestner have been sending footage to Baltimore County Police whenever they catch someone on camera. Both also said they’ve noticed an increase in police activity around the apartments since their reports.

White emailed Donnybrook with footage after the first “Peeping Tom” incident she caught on camera in February, and the apartment complex put up a flood light in front of the windows.

Since then, the roommates have reached back out to the leasing office with new footage of each incident. The office continually redirected them to contact police, according to emails The Towerlight reviewed.

Donnybrook declined to comment on the situation to The Towerlight. They sent out a mass email to residents on April 21 warning them of reports of people coming by the apartments to look into windows.

“This has been happening for six months,” White said. “But they’re still doing the bare minimum in my opinion.”

BCPD issued a warning to nearby residents about the “Peeping Tom” incidents on April 20, cautioning them of “suspicious male subjects” looking into windows and recording residents.

Since several media outlets reported on the situation last week, White and Kaestner captured another man walking up to their window, looking inside and looking at the camera.

White and Kaestner said they just want to go back to feeling safe in their own apartment, without having to put cardboard over their own windows.

“That shouldn’t be how someone has to live,” Kaestner said. “This is already scary, but it can turn into so much worse.”