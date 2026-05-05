Police Blotter April 29 to May 4
By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief
Towson University Police Department
April 28, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter at West Village Commons.
April 29, 2026: A staff member reported the theft of a console microphone from a classroom in the Liberal Arts Building.
April 30, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter at 7800 York Road.
April 30, 2026: A student reported two male individuals urinating against a wall on the first level of the Towsontown Garage.
May 1, 2026: A staff member reported that a window at Cook Library sustained significant damage.
May 1, 2026: A student reported the theft of their backpack, which contained a laptop and a calculator, at Glen Dining Hall.
Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson
April 28, 2026: An unknown suspect broke into property on Block 800 of Dulaney Valley Road and stole several items. The suspect fled before police arrived.
This article is up-to-date as of 8 p.m. on May 4, 2026.