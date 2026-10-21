Towson defeats Northeastern for first time in Vettori era

By Jack Ahumada, Staff Writer

The Towson Tigers (7-5-2) defeated the Northeastern Huskies (5-6-3) 2-0 on Oct. 17 at Tiger Field, earning their first win over Northeastern under head coach Katherine Vettori. Midfielder Emely Rubio earned a brace in the victory to help Towson maintain its first place spot in the Coastal Athletic Association standings.

The first half started slowly as possession continuously changed between both teams.

It looked like Northeastern had found their footing early on with Huskies freshman midfielder Lucia Arcila sending a shot on goal, until it was punched away by redshirt junior goalkeeper Teagan Gardner.

“Consistency and confidence are really important. She (Gardner) came up with a big save in the first half… That’s what wins games and helps us chase the postseason tournament,” Vettori said.

In the 30th minute, Towson took possession and made multiple well-placed passes to gain possession on Northeastern’s side of the field.

Without hesitation, senior defender Paelyn Bayer sent a pass towards senior forward Sophie Thibeault, who met the ball with a header towards Rubio.

Rubio connected her head to the ball and sent it past the keeper as it rolled into the net. The Tigers set the pace, taking a 1-0 lead 31 minutes into the match.

Thibeault has had a point contribution in her past seven matches.

“I feel like we worked so hard to come to this point in the season… I’m just happy I can do it for my team. Whether I contribute or not, if we win games that’s really what matters,” Thibeault said.

Both teams traded fouls towards the end of the half, but the scoreboard remained in Towson’s favor.

The second half started the same way as the first, and both teams continued to make offensive attempts to score. Gardner kept all of the shots on goal out of the net, making two saves on two on-target shots in the second half.

The game remained stationary despite a yellow card on Huskies sophomore defender Ava Gialanella in the 69th minute, until a foul on Gialanella in the 73rd minute allowed a freekick for Towson on their side of the field.

A scramble occurred until freshman midfielder Meron Koro found Rubio, who struck the ball into the goal again, securing her first collegiate brace and a combined three goals in her past four matches played.

“This was a very important game for the team… I knew I had to capitalize on all the chances I got in this game, so to be able to score and celebrate with my team was a great experience,” said Rubio.

The Tigers played strong defense through the last 17 minutes of the game, which gave them a 2-0 victory over the Huskies, a team that has remained unbeaten throughout Vettori’s coaching career.

“In the nine seasons that we’ve been here as a staff, this is our first time beating Northeastern, so it’s a very special day,” said Vettori.

The Tigers offensive prowess is what ultimately closed the game out. Towson had 16 shots and six corners against Northeastern’s four shots and two corners.

Despite having two more games in the CAA regular season, a win or a draw in either gives Towson the keys to postseason play for the first time since 2023.

The Tigers’ next matchup is on the road against the Monmouth Hawks on Oct. 25.