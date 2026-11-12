Towson Marching Band reflects on Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade selection

By Theresa Pratt, Deputy News Editor

It’s been 17 years since the Towson Marching Band last performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, where they were the only college to attend.

On Oct. 31, the university announced that the group was selected to perform in the 2027 show. But the band found out in July 2026, and began working with TU and Macy’s to make it possible.

The selection process began in November of 2025. Taylor Yozwiak, director of athletic bands, submitted an application that included pictures and videos of the band, a performance resume and letters of recommendation.

He said that hard work is what got them selected.

“Being selected for the 2027 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students over the past several years. I am so excited to celebrate that on a national stage!” Yozwiak said.

Megan Schreck, athletic band coordinator and director of the color guard, said that she thinks the band will add something special to the parade.

“The biggest thing that is very special about the marching band is the passion and joy that is exuded in our performers,” Schreck said. “I hope we can bring that to Harold Square on Thanksgiving next year and hopefully make Baltimore, Maryland, and Towson all proud.”

The marching band members also said they are excited for the opportunity, calling it a dream.

“When we were told that we were going to perform for the parade I had to hold myself from crying with excitement to do something I have always dreamed of,” said Thomas Voegtli, a sophomore marching band member. “I also felt seen to be chosen from other extraordinary bands and recognized for all of our hard work that we put into our band.”

The parade is scheduled for November 25, 2027 and can be watched on NBC.