Towson thrives on both sides of the ball in 1-0 win over Navy

By Symone Hargrove, Staff Writer and Jack Ahumada, Contributing Writer



After a 3-1 victory over Bucknell, the Towson Tigers were hunting for their second consecutive win in a Hometown Heroes matchup against the Navy Midshipmen. Pressure on both sides of the ball helped Towson finish the game with a 1-0 victory over Navy.

Towson came out of the gate with constant offensive pressure. Graduate forward Kale’a Perry found senior forward Sophie Thibeault for a goal at the 11-minute mark, giving the Tigers an early 1-0 lead.

Towson players celebrate Sophie Thibeault’s goal during the match against Navy held at Tiger Field in Towson, Md., on Sept. 10, 2026. (Aaron Moscoso Munoz/The Towerlight)

The offensive pressure continued throughout the first half, with the Tigers finishing the half with eight shots.

Towson caused Navy to struggle offensively, shutting down the Midshipmen with defensive awareness and physical play.

Navy sent four shots total in the first half. Towson’s sophomore goalkeeper Keagan Williams stood strong, saving all three shots that were taken on goal.

Navy continued to make well-timed defensive recoveries to keep the deficit at one heading into halftime.

At the start of the second half, the Tigers hit the ground running, looking refreshed after the halftime break with fast passing and multiple shots on target in the first five minutes.

With a flat start, Navy was looking to put their first point on the board of the night.

The Tigers made a goalkeeping substitution, bringing in redshirt junior Teagan Gardner. The Midshipmen tried to capitalize with shots on target, but Gardner saved each attempt.

The Tigers also had multiple fast-break chances, but the Midshipmen continued fighting. Navy’s defense stood strong while they tried to generate offense even out the score.

As the clock winded down, Navy pressed high but eventually ran out of time, giving the Tigers a historic first win at home against the Midshipmen.

This marks the Tigers’ first overall win against Navy since 1994. The teams have battled seven times since then.

Towson will return home on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m. The match will honor nine players in a senior day celebration.

Sofia Rosenblatt advances the ball with pressure during the match against Navy held at Tiger Field in Towson, Md., on Sept. 10, 2026. (Hamylee Rahmaan/The Towerlight)

