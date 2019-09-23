Student arrested for rape of another student in Marshall Hall

By: Bailey Hendricks, Editor-in-Chief

Photo courtesy of Baltimore County Police Deparment (Onyekachukwu Chukwuebuk Igwilo booking photo)

A Towson student was arrested Sunday after allegedly raping another student in Marshall Hall according to Baltimore County Police officials.

Onyekachukwu Chukwuebuk Igwilo, 20, of the 400 block of Towson Way, 21286 was detained at the scene Sunday until Baltimore County Police arrived to further investigate. Baltimore County Police made an immediate arrest of Igwilo after investigating.

The victim, also a student of Towson University, told police she went to Igwilo’s apartment around 3:30 p.m. Sunday to watch a movie. The victim declined when Igwilo began making sexual advances toward her. However, he held the victim down and raped her.

Igwilo blocked the victim from leaving the apartment but eventually let her leave. After she left the apartment, she called the Towson University Police Department to report the incident.

The suspect suffered a visible physical injury and was transferred to a local hospital.

Igwilo is charged with first degree rape, attempted first degree rape, false imprisonment, and first and second degree assault. He is being held at Baltimore County Detention Center on no bail status with a bail review hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Towson University sent out a campus-wide email Monday afternoon to advise the campus of the incident. In the email, the University said that Igwilo is “is no longer permitted on the TU campus and there is no ongoing threat to campus.”

Towson University said, “We are offering our services and support to anyone in our community affected by this matter and asking the BCPD to continue to maintain complete confidentiality.”

In the email, Towson University also encouraged the campus to report experiences with misconduct, harassment or assault to TUPD by calling 410-704-4444, emailing police@towson.edu, or by contacting the Office of Inclusion and Institutional Equity in the Administration Building Suite 214, at 410-704-0203 or titleix@towson.edu.

“Support services are available to all students, faculty and staff through the Counseling Center, 410-704-2512,” the email read.

The Towerlight will update this article as more information becomes available.