Union closed until further notice

By: Bailey Hendricks, Editor-in-Chief

The University Union is closed until further notice due to a power outage, according to a Towson University Communications.

“Students, faculty and staff should anticipate the closure lasting through Sunday,” an email sent by TU Communications Saturday afternoon read.

People should avoid the area to allow facilities staff and contractors to restore services, according to TU Communications.

The outage has resulted in the closure of two dining options for the weekend — Paws and Susquehanna dining hall.

The Union is the closest option for students living in the Glen Towers while the Glen Dining Hall is closed for renovations.

The Newell Den and West Village retail locations are open until 11 p.m. and Newell and West Village dining halls close at 7 p.m.

The outage has not impacted services in any other buildings at this time, according to the campus-wide email.

– The Towerlight will update this story as more information becomes available.