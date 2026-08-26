Former Towson defensive back faces attempted murder charges, held without bond

By Morgan Lane, Editor-in-Chief and Kylie Jones, Sports Editor

Former Towson football player Cordell Jefferson is being held without bond in connection with a July 2026 shooting.

The 19-year-old is being charged with attempted first-degree murder, among other charges, for his alleged involvement in the incident.

Of his 16 total charges, nine are felonies.

A St. Frances Academy graduate, Jefferson joined the Tigers in 2025 as a defensive back. He was removed from the 2025 roster and is not listed on Towson’s 2026 roster.

It’s unclear if Jefferson was removed from the team.

According to court documents obtained by The Towerlight, Baltimore County Police were dispatched to the Liberty Place apartment complex around 5 p.m. on July 20 in response to the incident.

Allegedly, the victim planned to meet 20-year-old Garrin Davis in the parking lot of the apartment complex located at Liberty Place and Church Lane. The reason for the meeting is unclear.

Upon arrival, the victim saw a white SUV stop in front of his car, where Jefferson and Davis allegedly stepped out. Both Jefferson and Davis carried handguns, according to court documents.

The two suspects allegedly forced their way into the victim’s vehicle and “demanded” he step out. After refusing, he was allegedly struck in the face with Davis’ handgun while Jefferson dragged him out of the car, according to court documents.

After the victim attempted to re-enter his vehicle, Davis allegedly shot him and proceeded to drive away in the victim’s car. The victim ran from the scene, where he was later found and taken to the hospital by witnesses.

Jefferson, who was described as wearing a ski mask and armed with a handgun, was caught on surveillance footage fleeing the scene driving a white Jeep Renegade in the same direction as the suspect fleeing in the victim’s vehicle.

Detectives obtained cellular records that showed Jefferson was in the same area as the victim at the time of the shooting, according to court documents. They also learned that both suspects drove to the scene together in the Jeep.

Some of Jefferson’s other felony charges include armed carjacking, armed robbery, and the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Towson University declined to comment on the ongoing case.

“We don’t comment on pending legal matters and in this case defer to Baltimore County police for any details regarding the investigation, including the arrest,” the university said in an emailed statement. “Cordell Jefferson was on the football roster last season. The roster on the Towson Tigers website is current.”

Jefferson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 4, 2026

*After multiple attempts requesting for comment, Jefferson’s attorney did not respond in time for publishing.