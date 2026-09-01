Police Blotter Aug. 25 to Aug. 31

By Morgan Lane, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Aug. 25, 2026: A staff member reported stickers attached to campus light poles and bus stop enclosures.

Aug. 25, 2026: A construction worker on campus reported the theft of their belongings.

Aug. 26, 2026: A student reported an extortion incident.

Aug. 30, 2026: A resident reported the theft of their e-scooter.

Aug. 31, 2026: Campus security received a report alleging sexual harassment.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

Aug. 25, 2026: A victim was physically assaulted on the 700 block of Bosley Avenue. They were later taken to a nearby hospital after sustaining an injury.

This article is up-to-date as of 11:29 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2026.