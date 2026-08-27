Afro-fusion restaurant returns to University Union as a dining option for its second semester

By Morgan Lane, Editor-in-Chief

Posi’s Kitchen, a family-owned West African fusion restaurant, has returned to the University Union for another semester.

The restaurant currently occupies the Community Kitchen next to the Halal Shack. It spent some of April 2026 at Local Restaurant Row, where it won the Center of Student Diversity’s “Jollof Wars.”

The restaurant currently offers suya chicken bowls and buttery meat pies as Tiger Meals. Posi’s Kitchen owner Ola Lawal said the most popular item on the menu is the chicken suya bowl.

“They love that,” he said. “They go crazy on that.”

It also offers combo meals at retail price, including veggie jollof bowls, shrimp or beef suya bowls, and meat shawarmas.

Crystal Okala, a junior, said the restaurant makes her feel more at home and connected to her Nigerian culture.

“I think it definitely just diversifies Towson, and kind of just changes the stigma,” she said.

Students also gave mixed opinions on the restaurant’s portion sizes.

Some, like senior Blake Brown, said they were satisfied with the portions.

“The proportions compared to everything else on campus was very generous,” Brown said.

Others said they wish the portions were larger.

“They could have gave more chicken,” said senior Morgan Taylor after eating the chicken suya bowl.

Posi’s Kitchen is open in the University Union Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The brick-and-mortar restaurant is located in Mount Vernon in Baltimore and is also open five days a week.