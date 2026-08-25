Police Blotter Aug. 18 to Aug. 24

By Morgan Lane, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Aug. 18, 2026: A staff member reported receiving a threatening letter.

Aug. 19, 2026: A contract security guard left a handgun in his vehicle, which was seen by a TUPD officer. The security guard was issued a denial of access and was escorted off campus.

Aug. 20, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter.

Aug. 20, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter.

Aug. 20, 2026: A student was referred to student conduct for a drug violation.

Aug. 21, 2026: A resident assistant reported the theft of their e-scooter, which was later recovered.

Aug. 21, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter.

Aug. 22, 2026: A student was referred to student conduct for a drug violation.

Aug. 22, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter.

Aug 23, 2026: A staff member reported damage to the mechanical arm of the West Village Garage entrance.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

August 19, 2026: Multiple subjects stole the victim’s personal items on the 6800 block of Queens Ferry Road at about 10:45 p.m. The subjects fled before police arrived.

This article is up-to-date as of 1:03 a.m. on Aug. 25, 2026.