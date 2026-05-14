$1 parking program aims to improve Towson nightlife, help local businesses

By Theresa Pratt, Deputy News Editor

In an effort to revitalize nightlife in Towson, a new pilot program launched by the Baltimore County Revenue Authority will reduce parking garage prices to $1 from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The $1 flat-rate parking is available at the Library Parking Facility on Towsontown Boulevard, Baltimore Avenue Parking Facility on Susquehanna Avenue and Tolbert Parking Facility on Ware Avenue. The program substitutes the standard rate of $2 per hour for the first three hours and $1 for each additional hour.

“We ultimately want to make people aware that there is accessible, safe, well-lit parking near the destinations that they are going,” said Ken Mills, chief executive of the Baltimore County Revenue Authority.

In April, the Towson Chamber of Commerce published a survey to learn the community’s concerns and suggestions.

After an overwhelming number of survey participants expressed parking concerns, the chamber collaborated with The Authority, which manages the city’s parking, and the Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce Development to develop the initiative.

Jill Packo, the co-owner of Barley’s Backyard, said the parking has been affecting her business.

“The problem with the parking is that people don’t know where the parking is. Them having to pay for parking is another problem, as a lot of other restaurants in the county have parking lots in front of them,” she said.

The new initiative encourages drivers to park in the garages instead of parking on curbsides, which has caused traffic congestion.

“We want to see more people coming to the businesses, dining in the restaurants and going to the shops,” said Nancy Hafford, the executive director for the Towson Chamber of Commerce. “That is the whole purpose of doing this, to support our local businesses.”

The program is set to run for six months before being reevaluated.