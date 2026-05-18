Redesigned UStore leaves students with mixed feelings

By Edwardina Beeko, Contributing Writer

Towson University students are continuing to adjust to the remodeled UStore following its takeover by Follett Higher Education. The new outside operator made changes to the store’s layout, inventory and overall appearance.

The transition occurred during spring break and introduced new merchandise, like Apple products. Renee Norman, Towson’s divisional budget officer for campus operations, said the university outsourced the store as part of a fiscally responsible decision and is looking forward to its partnership with Follett.

“It’s more streamlined. There’s definitely less inventory in the store,” Norman said. “There will be renovations explored probably within the next year or so.”

Norman described Follett as a “great partner so far,” and said the university hopes the partnership will continue to improve the student experience.

Some students said they appreciate the cleaner appearance, while others believe the store is less convenient than it was before the renovations.

Sophomore Brian Yankey said the store previously carried more practical items, including hair products, medicine and other everyday supplies.

“The updated store feels brighter and easier to navigate, but focuses more on merchandise than everyday student necessities,” he said. “This one seems to have a lot more merch and not like a supply store.”

Senior Amazing Babatunde said she preferred the previous layout.

“The old layout felt more like a university bookstore,” Babatunde said. “This just feels like a Sephora, respectfully.”

Despite mixed reactions to the changes, university officials said they expect operations to run more smoothly in the fall, as Follett continues to adjust to campus operations.