Towson University Athletics fees to increase for fall 2026 semester

By D’Mari Dreher-Smith, Sports Editor

Towson University Athletics fees for full-time undergraduates will increase by $45 for the fall 2026 semester.

It’s a 6.5% increase and brings the total fee of $688 up to $733 per semester. The fees for part-time undergraduates and graduate students are also increasing by $1, now totaling $53 per credit.

Vice President of Athletics Steve Eigenbrot said the increase is due to the rising cost to run the department. The athletic department is an auxiliary unit on Towson’s campus and has to operate off its self-generated funds.

“Over the last five years or so, the cost of running our department has obviously been going up, and so it’s an attempt to keep up with costs,” Eigenbrot said.

According to self-reported data, athletics saw a 7% decrease in revenue between fiscal years 2021 and 2024, going from $32.53 million in revenue to $30.23 million.

The higher fees will go toward the athletic department’s operation budget; Eigenbrot said that students won’t see any “dynamic” change.

“We’re not doing anything dynamic over here in athletics. We’re just trying to make sure that we’re fiscally responsible,” Eigenbrot said. “Pre-Covid, the student fees were generated off the student body of that size, which was significant compared to where we are now.”

Decreasing student enrollment and growing expenses have created the need for increased fees over the years. Eigenbrot said the undergrad enrollment falling by the thousands has the department playing catch-up.

In fall of 2020 Towson had 21,917 students enrolled, though athletic fees varied based on full-time or part-time enrollment status.

In fall of 2025, the school had 19,677 students.

For fiscal year 2025, the department reported $559,195 in ticket sales and $18.2 million from other revenue streams. Expenses were over $20.4 million, according to data provided by Towson officials.

Student fees have accounted for more than 50% of the athletic department’s revenue since 2005. In 2024 student fees made up 62% of its revenue, coming in at $18.89 million.

Athletic fees across Maryland colleges vary greatly, with the University of Maryland, College Park charging $199.50 per semester. Meanwhile, Bowie State University charges $543.50 per semester.

The increase in fees was proposed at this years’ fee forum and will go into effect in August.