Police Blotter May 5 to May 11

By Morgan Lane, Senior Editor

Towson University Police Department

May 6, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter at the University Union.

May 6, 2026: A student reported being assaulted by another student, whom they had a previous relationship to, in the Union Garage.

May 7, 2026: A student reported being scammed after giving personal and financial information to an individual she met through a dating site. She was instructed to complete a form that was later discovered to be a loan application.

May 7, 2026: A student removed and ripped a demonstrator’s sign during a demonstration held outside of University Union.

May 7, 2026: An armed private security guard arrived on campus to protect an individual participating in an expressive activity in Tiger Plaza.

May 7, 2026: TUPD responded to a roommate dispute in Millennium Hall in which both roommates allegedly threatened to fight each other.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

May 7, 2026: At approximately 8:00 a.m., two subjects waved a firearm and pointed it at an individual in the area of Hartford Road and Taylor Avenue. The suspects fled before police arrived.

May 7, 2026: At approximately 5:50 p.m., an identified suspect stole an individual’s property in the area of Hillsway Avenue and Wentworth Road.

This article is up-to-date as of 7:08 p.m. on May 11, 2026.