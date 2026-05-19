Police Blotter May 12 to May 18

By Morgan Lane, Senior Editor

Towson University Police Department

May 12, 2026: TUPD responded to a reported theft at the General Services Building. The investigation revealed that a package meant for the Office of Technology Services was picked up by an unknown male who claimed to represent “Roadie, a UPS Company.”

May 16, 2026: A student reported an alleged sexual assault in University Village involving a commuter student they had a former relationship with.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

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This article is up-to-date as of 12:46 a.m. on May 19, 2026.